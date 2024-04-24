WATCH: A full tour of the stunning new Quigley's Point to Muff greenway in Donegal

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The new walking and cycle route will be officially opened by Junior Transport Minister Jack Chambers on Friday morning.

The major new facility is part of a wider series of planned greenways which eventually link up walking and cycling routes from Derry to Carndonagh via Culmore, Muff and Quigley’s Point, and on from Carndonagh to Buncrana and back to Derry.