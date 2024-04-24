WATCH: A full tour of the stunning new Quigley's Point to Muff greenway in Donegal

Check out the major new greenway along Lough Foyle from the Derry-Donegal border village of Muff to Three Trees at Quigley’s Point along the stunning Lough Foyle coastline.
By Brendan McDaid
Published 24th Apr 2024, 12:25 BST
The new walking and cycle route will be officially opened by Junior Transport Minister Jack Chambers on Friday morning.

The major new facility is part of a wider series of planned greenways which eventually link up walking and cycling routes from Derry to Carndonagh via Culmore, Muff and Quigley’s Point, and on from Carndonagh to Buncrana and back to Derry.

A number of other greenway routes in the Derry, Tyrone and Donegal region are also planned.

