Watch a sneak preview of Derry Halloween
Derry Halloween is all kicking off on Friday for a weekend full of frights and delights.
By Daire Ní Chanáin
36 minutes ago - 1 min read
The ‘Journal’ got a sneak preview of the light installations at Austin’s, Siam Thai, the Peace Bridge and St Columb’s Park ahead of everything starting on Friday. There will be plenty more spooky goings-on throughout the weekend the Carnival Parade and the Fireworks Finale bringing the festivities to a close on Monday evening.
There is a lot of walking involved, though, so good footwear is advised.