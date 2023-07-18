News you can trust since 1772
Watch as brilliant Derry young people shine in 'Fame' teaser

In preparation for the Millennium Forum Youth Production of Fame the Musical, the young, energetic cast took snippets of the production around Derry on Tuesday, July 18.
By Daire Ní Chanáin
Published 18th Jul 2023, 16:34 BST- 1 min read

The Millennium Forum in collaboration with Arts and Business N.I and Aircoach, chauffeured an audience around Derry to show some highlights of the show, which will take place from Wednesday, July 26 to Saturday, July 29.

The cast performed at the Guildhall, Ebrington Square, Lisnagelvin Shopping Centre and the Derry Girls Mural on Orchard Street before ending at the Millennium Forum.

Cara McCartney, Development and Creative Engagement Manager, said: “A supportive crowd really inspires and lifts our young performers, and it is a great opportunity to celebrate the incredible talent our young people have to offer.”

The Forum's youth theatre production of Fame the Musical.The Forum's youth theatre production of Fame the Musical.
The Forum's youth theatre production of Fame the Musical.
Tickets are on sale from millenniumfourm.co.uk for performances from the 26th – 29th July, or alternatively you can call Box Office on 02871 264455. For further information contact [email protected]

