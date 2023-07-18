The Millennium Forum in collaboration with Arts and Business N.I and Aircoach, chauffeured an audience around Derry to show some highlights of the show, which will take place from Wednesday, July 26 to Saturday, July 29.

The cast performed at the Guildhall, Ebrington Square, Lisnagelvin Shopping Centre and the Derry Girls Mural on Orchard Street before ending at the Millennium Forum.

Cara McCartney, Development and Creative Engagement Manager, said: “A supportive crowd really inspires and lifts our young performers, and it is a great opportunity to celebrate the incredible talent our young people have to offer.”

The Forum's youth theatre production of Fame the Musical.