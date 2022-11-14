Residents from Racecourse Drive in Derry have been busy all year preparing to transform their Shantallow street into a magical Christmas wonderland.

The festive charity initiative, which this year is raising funds for the Foyle Foodbank and Neonatal Unit, was launched on Saturday night, drawing crowds from across the city and beyond.

The Christmas Drive initiative has previously raised money for numerous local charities and attracted international attention.

Colourful Christmas Drive aka Racecourse Drive. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2244GS – 042

This year residents have pulled out all the stops, with even more installations and attractions to delight people of all ages.

Speaking to the Journal shortly after the big switch on on Saturday night, the residents thanked all those who have helped to bring a touch of Christmas magic to the area once more.

Resident Emma said: “We have had people come in and support us, businesses have made donations to charities. Everything you see here has been done by the street.

"We have a lot of choirs coming in December, we have the food van coming, so we are busy every weekend and there is loads of things on for families to come down and see and join in on.”

Colourful Christmas Drive aka Racecourse Drive. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2244GS – 038

Details of the forthcoming events will be shared by the residents on their Christmas Drive Derry Facebook and Instagram pages.

Emma added: "This year the two charities chosen were Foyle Foodbank and the Neonatal Unit, two really worthy charities who need support. If you can donate, do donate and if you can’t, don’t feel under pressure that is our message, we don’t want anybody to come in and feel like they are under pressure.

"Santa will be here in December giving out selection boxes. If there is any businesses out there and who want to donate selection boxes to the street that would be amazing. We don’t like any children going without.”

And just hours into this year’s Christmas Drive, another resident Sinead said the opening night switch on response has been amazing.