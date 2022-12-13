Watch as snow falls on a breathtaking walk down Derry's Bay Road
As temperatures in Derry stayed below zero and snow started to fall, the ‘Journal’ went to get some fresh air and go for a walk in the Bay Road Park.
By Daire Ní Chanáin
5 minutes ago
Updated
13th Dec 2022, 12:55pm
The air was crisp, on the cool Tuesday morning as grass and leaves crunched under foot in the breathtaking nature reserve.
The fallen snow made the path quite slippy, however, so it would be best that anyone brave enough to brace the cold take caution.
