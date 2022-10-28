Watch as the Bywash in Derry reopens after severe flooding
The bywash on the Creggan Road has been reopened after heavy rainfall caused the area to flood on the early hours of Friday.
By Daire Ní Chanáin
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
The road was closed after a car became stuck, unable to pass through. The car had been abandoned before 10am and stayed there until the flooding subsided and it could be removed. Mud, leaves and other debris could be seen on the road when the floodwater drained.
Police have confirmed that the road was reopened just after 1pm on Friday.