Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

One of the teenage girls was working in the shop at the time of the incident and two of her friends appeared to be keeping her company, when a masked man in a green hoodie, with the hood pulled up, comes in and pulls a metal tool from his pocket. One of the teenage customers prevents the male from going behind the counter by blocking the hatch but he then jumps over the counter before grabbing something and taking off.

The robbery was caught on CCTV, which was shared by Moss Park Shop on Facebook, where the three young women were commended for their bravery. The post said the three were very shaken by the act and in a different CCTV video, one of the girls can also be seen comforting the shop keeper. One commenter on Facebook advised to never put yourself in danger by stopping an armed robber.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police detectives are currently appealing for information on the armed robbery, which they say happened at 8.10 pm on the evening of Monday, September 11.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CCTV footage of the armed robbery in Moss Park Shop in Galliagh

They say the suspect wore a green hooded top, with the top pulled up, black trousers and dark shoes. His face was fully covered with a black mask.