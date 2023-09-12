Watch as three teenage girls in Derry tackle armed robber in shop
and live on Freeview channel 276
One of the teenage girls was working in the shop at the time of the incident and two of her friends appeared to be keeping her company, when a masked man in a green hoodie, with the hood pulled up, comes in and pulls a metal tool from his pocket. One of the teenage customers prevents the male from going behind the counter by blocking the hatch but he then jumps over the counter before grabbing something and taking off.
The robbery was caught on CCTV, which was shared by Moss Park Shop on Facebook, where the three young women were commended for their bravery. The post said the three were very shaken by the act and in a different CCTV video, one of the girls can also be seen comforting the shop keeper. One commenter on Facebook advised to never put yourself in danger by stopping an armed robber.
Police detectives are currently appealing for information on the armed robbery, which they say happened at 8.10 pm on the evening of Monday, September 11.
They say the suspect wore a green hooded top, with the top pulled up, black trousers and dark shoes. His face was fully covered with a black mask.
Detective Sergeant Ballentine said: "This was a brazen act that was really distressing and shocking for those impacted, in particular the female staff member who was left badly shaken. This was a despicable crime. Fortunately, at this time, we have no reports anyone was physically injured during the course of this despicable crime."We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time who believes they saw a male matching the description of the suspect, who saw him enter the shop or run off. We would also ask anyone with CCTV or doorbell cameras to check footage between 8:00pm and 8.15pm."The number to call with information is 101, quote reference 321 of 12/09/23. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.