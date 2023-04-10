Watch: Carndonagh's Easter Monday Parade
The sun shone as the Inishowen town of Carndonagh held its annual Easter Monday Parade for 2023.
By Laura Glenn
Published 10th Apr 2023, 17:52 BST- 1 min read
The Diamond and surrounding areas in the town were packed with young and old who watched numerous, inventive floats and lots of people in fancy dress, as well as a great performance from Carndonagh Brass Band. There were also a number of performances from children involved in local dance groups and of course, the Easter Bunny even made an appearance.
See some of the highlights in this video.