Watch: Clips from Unite Against Racism Rally in Guildhall Square Derry

On Wednesday, August 7, Derry and Donegal citizens gathered in the Guildhall square to demonstrate their solidarity with migrants and refugees in Derry and the North.

The demonstration comes after violent anti-immigration protests in Belfast.

Hosted by United Against Racism, the event gave seven speakers from different parties and organisations a chance to speak on the recent anti-immigration sentiments.

There was a huge turnout at Guildhall Square on Wednesday night as people stood in solidarity and as one at the United Against Racism rally in the city centre.