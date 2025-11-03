Two Derry toddlers have been declared as the ‘winners of Halloween’ after a Tiktok video of their ‘Home Alone’ inspired ‘Wet Bandits’ costumes went massively viral.

Over 45 million people have watched little Ayda Curran Porter (aged 2) from Ballymagroarty and her one-year-old cousin Fiadh McKinney, from Galliagh transformed into the brilliant characters of Marv and Harry.

Their fantastic costumes recreate two of the movie’s most iconic moments – when Marv gets hit on the face with a flying iron and when Harry gets covered in feathers.

Ayda’s mammy, Aaliyah Curran, told the Journal how her phone ‘has not stopped’ since she posted the video on her TikTok page at around 5pm on Halloween.

Ayda aka Marv and Fiadh aka Harry,

The idea, she revealed, was borne out of Ayda’s granda’s nickname for her.

"My daddy always calls Ayda ‘Marv,’ when her hair is crazy. I didn’t know what to dress her up as for Halloween, so thought I might as well dress her as Marv. Fiadh’s mammy, Seanna Porter, is my partner’s sister and I said to her about dressing her as Harry. She was all for it."

While many people spend hundreds of pounds and more on the perfect costume, Aaliyah revealed that the girls’ outfits were from online retailer Shein and cost ‘about £10 each’.

The famous ‘iron mark’ on Ayda aka Marv was created using an eyeshadow palette and eye-liner, while feathers were stuck on to Fiadh’s outfit, with brown eyeshadow used to create Harry’s ‘worn-out’ look.

Marv and Harry from the original film (YouTube).

Aaliyah told how she decided to put the pair on her TikTok page, as they were ‘so funny’.

"We were all in stitches at them. Seanna was rushing out the door to go to a Halloween party and I said: ‘Hang on, I have to put this on TikTok.’

She had also heard the matching ‘sound’ on TikTok a few days before, which is taken from the film. In it, Harry said to Marv: ‘Why the hell did you take your shoes off?,’ to which he replies: ‘Why the hell are you dressed like a chicken?!’

The toddlers played their parts expertly, to the delight of the internet.

As of Monday lunchtime, the seven-second video had been viewed almost 46 million times, had over seven million ‘likes’, 421,000 ‘saves’ and over 28,000 comments.

Comments ranged from: ‘THEY WIN. THEY. WIN.’ which has over 382,000 likes, to ‘They have no idea how iconic this is’ and ‘Winners of Halloween 2025.’

Aaliyah said the girls’ parents think their new-found fame is ‘absolutely insane’.

“Within about five hours of uploading it, the video hit a million views and my phone has been going mad with notifications. I’ve had messages from meme pages, asking if they can share it and people have been saving it, so they can do the costumes on their own wee ones next year. We’re just all in complete shock. We can’t get over it.”

The Derry girls, who are ‘very close’ cousins, really enjoyed their Halloween and saw the fireworks up the town.

The pressure is now on to make next year’s costumes even better.

“I had people following me and saying they’re saving it so that they can come back and see what they’ll be dressed up as next year!”

You can follow Aaliyah on Tiktok at @aaliyahcurran12