WATCH: Derry fans pack out Brunswick cinema for match in Gibraltar and give predictions
Derry fans came out in a show of support for the team, packing out multiple screens in Brunswick cinema.
Fans gave their predictions ahead of the UEFA Europa Conference League match against FCB Magpies, and spoke of why they decided to watch it in the cinema.
Speaking ahead of the European match, Pat Hoban said: "You can never take anything for granted in Europe because it can be taken away from you in the blink of an eye. You have to respect everyone you play against in Europe."
