WATCH: Derry girl Dana wins Lifetime Achievement Award

By Jack Tibbetts
Published 13th Jun 2025, 12:23 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2025, 13:51 BST

This year's Derry Journal People of the Year award for Lifetime Achievement has been given to Dana Rosemary Scallon, our original Derry girl.

It is a very well-known piece of Derry’s history that in March 1970, Dana received a rapturous welcome home after her Eurovision victory in Amsterdam with the song ‘All Kinds of Everything’.

That single alone sold two million copies across the globe, topped the Irish and UK charts and set in motion a string of charts hits and highly acclaimed albums throughout the 1970s.

