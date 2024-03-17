Watch: Derry's biggest ever St Patrick's Day Parade in Ireland 2024
Thousands gathered in Derry city to take part in the celebrations across the town and to watch the big parade which had over 800 participants.
Over 800 participants took part in what was the biggest Spring Carnival St Patrick’s Day parade held in the city to date.
The parade was organised by the North West Carnival Initiative, and formed part of the St Patrick’s Day events in Derry and Strabane town organised by Derry City & Strabane District Council.
Video by Brendan McDaid, Ben Kennedy and Ryan Wilsonl.