Watch: Derry's biggest ever St Patrick's Day Parade in Ireland 2024

Thousands gathered in Derry city to take part in the celebrations across the town and to watch the big parade which had over 800 participants.
By Brendan McDaid, Ben Kennedy & Ryan Wilson
Published 17th Mar 2024, 17:08 GMT
Updated 17th Mar 2024, 17:13 GMT
Over 800 participants took part in what was the biggest Spring Carnival St Patrick’s Day parade held in the city to date.

The parade was organised by the North West Carnival Initiative, and formed part of the St Patrick’s Day events in Derry and Strabane town organised by Derry City & Strabane District Council.

Video by Brendan McDaid, Ben Kennedy and Ryan Wilsonl.

