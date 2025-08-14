Watch: Foyle Pride kicks off as Derry teams tackle homophobia

Foyle Pride has kicked off with the 10th year of Football v Homophobia soccer competition in the Brandywell stadium as teams from all sectors of Derry came together for LGBTQ+ support.

This year the competition saw 18 teams, compete in five-a-side matches, aiming to win the trophy at the final.

Speaking at the event was organiser Maeve O'Neill, a member of the Foyle Pride committee.

“Today is the 10th year of Football vs. Homophobia, which has become one of Foyle Pride’s signature events.

The Rainbow Project team took part in the Foyle Pride Football v Homophobia soccer competition held in Brandywell Stadium. Photo: George Sweeney /Derry Journal

“We have 18 teams playing in two competitions, including the shield for those who may have never played the sport before, just to give people the opportunity to play in a really fun and inclusive way.

"Then we have the cup for people who want to support the initiative and say they aren't going to take it seriously, but end up being a bit competitive. It's going to be lots of fun,” she said.

Maeve spoke about the importance of the event, observing: “Sport should be for everybody, but I think there are a lot of barriers for people participating in sport, especially the LGBT community and particularly our trans siblings, who have had a real attack on their inclusion in the last year.

"Something like this sends out a strong message that there is no place for homophobia or transphobia in sport, but it is also important at a community level to give people the opportunity to engage in physical activity in a safe environment that they never had that opportunity to do before.”

Maeve O'Neill as part of the Foyle Pride committee.

Youth and Adults service worker from the Rainbow Project, Rossa Smallman shared why the event was important to him and to the Rainbow Project.

“To me personally, an event like this is really important,” said Rossa. “It shows the community—not just the LGBTQI+ community—coming together not for ourselves, but it shows Derry as a community coming together to show support against homophobia, against queerphobia, and showing queer people that there are people out here who support them.”

Before the competition started, Rossa joked: "We are going to destroy every single team. We haven't practised at all, but honestly, we didn't need to, because we are just that good at football."

Representing the Sandinos Bar team were Jude McCandless and Callum Feeney.

Youth and Adults service worker from the Rainbow Project, Rossa Smallman.

“We’ve played the last couple of years ourselves. It’s really important. It's good to see. It’s great to get everybody out playing for a good reason,” said Jude.

Callum added: “It’s good to have it every year too."

Kevin McDaid, from the Tuned-In project, talked about what it means to take part in Football V Homophobia.

“It’s important to show your face because nowadays there is an awful lot of misinformation out there. It's good that people in the community see people are there for them and they are not on their own. It’s good for Derry too; it shows that we are a welcoming city,” said Kevin.

At the end of the competition Sandinos Bar emerged victorious, securing the trophy.