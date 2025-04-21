Watch: 'He was someone anyone could relate to, a holy, happy man' - Derry parishioners pay tribute to Pope Francis

By Jack Tibbetts
Published 21st Apr 2025, 17:01 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2025, 17:08 BST
The people of Derry have paid tribute to Pope Francis on the day he passed, Easter Monday. Speaking outside St. Eugene's Cathedral, local people shared how the news impacted them and what they thought of Pope Francis during his time at the helm of the Catholic Church.

Photos by George Sweeney.

Philip Wilson from Beechwood said: “It's very tragic and sad but it was obvious to see yesterday that he was very ill. “He highlighted the poor, he wasn't tied up with bureaucracy or the trappings of the office.” Photo: George Sweeney.

1. Philip Wilson

“I think it’s very sad; it's a sad day,” said Father Paul Farren, expressing his emotions. “The Pope was a remarkable man, he gave remarkable leadership to the world and the Church. He was a man full of joy and so full of duty and service. We saw that yesterday when he still managed to come give his blessing, obviously in great discomfort, but he always focused on others.” Fr. Farren remarked on the accomplishments of Pope Francis, he said: “He was a wonderful Pope, he was a gift from God, a man for the time that he lived through. He led us in a very powerful way both in the church and in the world, being the moral leader of the world and the man who had the greatest freedom to analyze the situation in different parts of the world and to try to lead people and governments to peace. I think he had great freedom speaking to power. “In the church, he had a tremendous understanding of, belief in, and confidence in the Holy Spirit.” Fr. Farren also announced that St Eugene’s Cathedral will hold diocesan Mass after Pope Francis’ funeral in Rome. Photo: George Sweeney.

2. Fr Paul Farren, Administrator, St Eugene’s Cathedral

Joan Morrison from Hazelbank was shocked by the news on Easter Monday morning, as she had been watching his blessing on Easter Sunday in St Peter’s Square. She thought he was very humble, both as a priest and as a pope. “He was good to the poor, there was no pomp and glory about him. He was just an ordinary man, and that's the way he wanted people to perceive him,” said Joan. Photo: George Sweeney.

3. Joan Morrison

Patrick McGill from Victoria Gate in the Waterside said: “It’s very sad, he was a leader for all communities at all levels, a very humble man. I think we can all relate to his humility and how he did things so simply. “I thought he was someone anyone could have related to, a holy, happy man. He showed people what it's like to be a leader and to have compassion and forgiveness.” Photo: George Sweeney.

4. Patrick McGill

