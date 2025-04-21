2 . Fr Paul Farren, Administrator, St Eugene’s Cathedral

“I think it’s very sad; it's a sad day,” said Father Paul Farren, expressing his emotions. “The Pope was a remarkable man, he gave remarkable leadership to the world and the Church. He was a man full of joy and so full of duty and service. We saw that yesterday when he still managed to come give his blessing, obviously in great discomfort, but he always focused on others.” Fr. Farren remarked on the accomplishments of Pope Francis, he said: “He was a wonderful Pope, he was a gift from God, a man for the time that he lived through. He led us in a very powerful way both in the church and in the world, being the moral leader of the world and the man who had the greatest freedom to analyze the situation in different parts of the world and to try to lead people and governments to peace. I think he had great freedom speaking to power. “In the church, he had a tremendous understanding of, belief in, and confidence in the Holy Spirit.” Fr. Farren also announced that St Eugene’s Cathedral will hold diocesan Mass after Pope Francis’ funeral in Rome. Photo: George Sweeney. Photo: George Sweeney