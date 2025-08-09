Watch: Hundreds attended Derry Féile celebration the 'Big Bog BBQ'

By Jack Tibbetts
Published 9th Aug 2025, 18:14 BST
Hundreds attended Derry Féile’s Big Bog BBQ celebrations, which saw Pilots Row become a hub of activities for the whole family.

The Big Bog BBQ featured amusements, arts and crafts, a petting zoo, and a selection of multicultural foods.

'Flip It' also delivered workshops specially curated for neurodivergent children.

Face painting at the Gasyard Feile’s Big Bog BBQ held at Pilot’s Row Centre on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

