Watch: Jack and Matt review episode five of the newest series The Penguin
Jack and Matt take a look at episode five of HBO series the Penguin, a lot happens in this episode but we are also getting a little tired of it.
The Penguin is HBO’s latest mini series, starring academy award nominee, Colin Farrell, as the lead character, Oswald Cobblepot.
Following the events of The Batman (2022), Oz Cobb, a.k.a. the Penguin, makes a play to seize the reins of the crime world in Gotham.
Come back next week to see our review of the sixth episode.
