Watch: Jack and Matt review episodes 6 and 7 of The Penguin and give their season finale predictions
Jack and Matt take a look at episode six and seven of HBO series the Penguin, coming close to the end the show is becoming unpredictable and explosive.
The Penguin is HBO’s latest mini series, starring academy award nominee, Colin Farrell, as the lead character, Oswald Cobblepot.
Following the events of The Batman (2022), Oz Cobb, a.k.a. the Penguin, makes a play to seize the reins of the crime world in Gotham.
Come back next week to see our review of the finale for The Penguin.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.