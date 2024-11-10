Watch: Jack and Matt review episodes 6 and 7 of The Penguin and give their season finale predictions

By Jack Tibbetts
Published 10th Nov 2024, 15:20 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Jack and Matt take a look at episode six and seven of HBO series the Penguin, coming close to the end the show is becoming unpredictable and explosive.

The Penguin is HBO’s latest mini series, starring academy award nominee, Colin Farrell, as the lead character, Oswald Cobblepot.

Following the events of The Batman (2022), Oz Cobb, a.k.a. the Penguin, makes a play to seize the reins of the crime world in Gotham.

Come back next week to see our review of the finale for The Penguin.

Related topics:HBO

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice