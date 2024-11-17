Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Jack and Matt take a look at the final episode of HBO series The Penguin, does the end of the show have a satisfying ending and were our predictions right?

The Penguin is HBO’s latest mini series, starring academy award nominee, Colin Farrell, as the lead character, Oswald Cobblepot.

Following the events of The Batman (2022), Oz Cobb, a.k.a. the Penguin, makes a play to seize the reins of the crime world in Gotham.

What should we review next week?