WATCH: Little Derry budgie Joey shows visiting pet dog Rue who's the boss

It’s not every day you come across a budgie as brave as little Joey from Derry who decided it was time to show a relative’s visiting pet pooch Rue who’s the boss in this house.

Small but mighty Joey showed no fear of becoming a doggy snack as she approached the placid golden Labrador Rue and decided to take a nibble at her paw.

A bemused looking Rue, who was just chilling at the time, seemed understandably perplexed as the tiny winged terror went on the attack, but managed to keep her cool throughout.

And all’s well that ends well and the Mellon family from the Waterside assure us that both their pet Joey and their relatives’ dog Rue were none the worse for the bizarre encounter. In fact, after her initial curiosity little Joey soon turned on her tail and went back to doing what this little budgerigar obviously does best: ruling the roost.