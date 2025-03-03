WATCH: Little Derry budgie Joey shows visiting pet dog Rue who's the boss
Small but mighty Joey showed no fear of becoming a doggy snack as she approached the placid golden Labrador Rue and decided to take a nibble at her paw.
A bemused looking Rue, who was just chilling at the time, seemed understandably perplexed as the tiny winged terror went on the attack, but managed to keep her cool throughout.
And all’s well that ends well and the Mellon family from the Waterside assure us that both their pet Joey and their relatives’ dog Rue were none the worse for the bizarre encounter. In fact, after her initial curiosity little Joey soon turned on her tail and went back to doing what this little budgerigar obviously does best: ruling the roost.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.