News you can trust since 1772
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Watch: Naughty elf tries to steal Lough Swilly RNLI lifeboat to sail to North Pole

Lough Swilly RNLI have warned of a naughty and opportunistic elf who tried to sail their lifeboat to the North Pole.

By Laura Glenn
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 6th Dec 2022, 12:16pm

On a tongue-in-cheek and very festive video on the Facebook page, they said: “That time of year again, looks like a naughty elf got onto our All Weather Lifeboat. He tried to set up a route to the North Pole and take our lifeboat. Thankfully he wasn't successful and nothing was taken or damaged! We will just have to step up our security between now and Christmas.”

Lough Swilly RNLI's Elf on the Shelf has been up to mischief.
Facebook