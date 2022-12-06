Watch: Naughty elf tries to steal Lough Swilly RNLI lifeboat to sail to North Pole
Lough Swilly RNLI have warned of a naughty and opportunistic elf who tried to sail their lifeboat to the North Pole.
By Laura Glenn
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
6th Dec 2022, 12:16pm
On a tongue-in-cheek and very festive video on the Facebook page, they said: “That time of year again, looks like a naughty elf got onto our All Weather Lifeboat. He tried to set up a route to the North Pole and take our lifeboat. Thankfully he wasn't successful and nothing was taken or damaged! We will just have to step up our security between now and Christmas.”