Members of Aras Cholmcille and the Longtower Church parish have welcomed the grand opening of the Cloisters Café on church grounds during Sister Clare’s retreat on Tuesday.

The Café was established through a collaborative effort between Pat Kennedy, the owner of two local Derry takeaways, and Father Gerard Mongan, the Administrator of Long Tower Church.

“I am over the moon to have it open today,” said Pat on Tuesday. “It's the grand opening today, opened on the week of Sister Clare’s retreat. It's been a long few weeks trying to get it off the ground.

“I’m involved in two take-aways in the town but I always wanted to have a café. Me and Father Mongan came to an agreement to open it together with the church, so I'm buzzing.”

Father Gerard Mongan, Administrator, Long Tower Church, alongside Pat Kennedy, proprietor, of the Cloisters Café based in Aras Cholmcille. Photo: George Sweeney

Darinagh Boyle, manager of Aras Cholmcille St Columb’s Centre, has been a key source of support behind the scenes, according to Pat.

“Darinagh Boyle helped me get it off the ground. I'm grateful to open this café on church grounds," Pat said. "This is my local parish and it means a lot to me.”

Speaking at the opening of Cloisters Café, Darinagh Boyle said: “We knew it would be well supported by the parish and local people but we are reaching out to people everywhere, tourists, visitors, pilgrims.

“We have a museum over two floors, we are the only dedicated St Columba museum in the city. We also have a gift shop and now the café, and the café is a great addition.”

Pat Kennedy, proprietor, of the Cloisters Café based in Aras Cholmcille in the grounds of St Columbas Long Tower Church. Photo: George Sweeney

Fr. Mongan described how the café came together. It all started when he was walking up Bishop's Street and happened to look in Pat's chip shop, and suddenly it occurred to him that Pat would be great at running the café.

“Maybe it was divine inspiration walking up Bishop’s Street, seeing Pat in the shop, and just going in to ask him if he would be interested, and he said right away that he would be. I want to thank Pat for his enthusiasm for overseeing this today and for organising it.” said Fr. Mongan.

Cloisters Café is open for each day of Sister Clare’s retreat and then normally from Tuesday to Saturday.