Watch: New Aras Cholmcille café opens in Derry during Sister Clare's retreat

By Jack Tibbetts
Published 2nd Apr 2025, 16:21 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Members of Aras Cholmcille and the Longtower Church parish have welcomed the grand opening of the Cloisters Café on church grounds during Sister Clare’s retreat on Tuesday.

The Café was established through a collaborative effort between Pat Kennedy, the owner of two local Derry takeaways, and Father Gerard Mongan, the Administrator of Long Tower Church.

“I am over the moon to have it open today,” said Pat on Tuesday. “It's the grand opening today, opened on the week of Sister Clare’s retreat. It's been a long few weeks trying to get it off the ground.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I’m involved in two take-aways in the town but I always wanted to have a café. Me and Father Mongan came to an agreement to open it together with the church, so I'm buzzing.”

Father Gerard Mongan, Administrator, Long Tower Church, alongside Pat Kennedy, proprietor, of the Cloisters Café based in Aras Cholmcille. Photo: George SweeneyFather Gerard Mongan, Administrator, Long Tower Church, alongside Pat Kennedy, proprietor, of the Cloisters Café based in Aras Cholmcille. Photo: George Sweeney
Father Gerard Mongan, Administrator, Long Tower Church, alongside Pat Kennedy, proprietor, of the Cloisters Café based in Aras Cholmcille. Photo: George Sweeney

Darinagh Boyle, manager of Aras Cholmcille St Columb’s Centre, has been a key source of support behind the scenes, according to Pat.

“Darinagh Boyle helped me get it off the ground. I'm grateful to open this café on church grounds," Pat said. "This is my local parish and it means a lot to me.”

Speaking at the opening of Cloisters Café, Darinagh Boyle said: “We knew it would be well supported by the parish and local people but we are reaching out to people everywhere, tourists, visitors, pilgrims.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We have a museum over two floors, we are the only dedicated St Columba museum in the city. We also have a gift shop and now the café, and the café is a great addition.”

Pat Kennedy, proprietor, of the Cloisters Café based in Aras Cholmcille in the grounds of St Columbas Long Tower Church. Photo: George SweeneyPat Kennedy, proprietor, of the Cloisters Café based in Aras Cholmcille in the grounds of St Columbas Long Tower Church. Photo: George Sweeney
Pat Kennedy, proprietor, of the Cloisters Café based in Aras Cholmcille in the grounds of St Columbas Long Tower Church. Photo: George Sweeney

Fr. Mongan described how the café came together. It all started when he was walking up Bishop's Street and happened to look in Pat's chip shop, and suddenly it occurred to him that Pat would be great at running the café.

“Maybe it was divine inspiration walking up Bishop’s Street, seeing Pat in the shop, and just going in to ask him if he would be interested, and he said right away that he would be. I want to thank Pat for his enthusiasm for overseeing this today and for organising it.” said Fr. Mongan.

Cloisters Café is open for each day of Sister Clare’s retreat and then normally from Tuesday to Saturday.

Related topics:Derry

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice