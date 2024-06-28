Watch: Notorious bringing great food to Derry’s new Clipper Quay Street Food Market

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

‘Notorious’ has become a well respected name throughout Derry, and with their new venture into a street food market taking off we got chatting to the owner himself, Caolán McCourt.

So what is Caolán hoping to achieve with this new venture? “I just want to make some good food for good people,” said Caolán.

Caolán explained how the opportunity to get involved came about. He said: “We were in here cracking on as we usually do, they approached us and pitched this idea to us for a street food market in Derry. I just loved the idea, a really cool concept.”

Caolán talked about how he gets out into the world to try street food, and seeing markets in different countries gave him hope that one day Derry would have something of its own. So when the opportunity came about he immediately said “Yes!”

Caolán McCourt of Notorious Street Food.

“I didn't even know much about it, but if there is a street food market coming here I want to be a part of it,” said Caolán.

He believed that his reputation in the market is deserved saying: “I've worked since I was 15 years of age for what I have right now and I will never let it go. This place started off as a food van, I saved every penny. I had to buy that food van. We don't cut corners, we don't cut costs.”

Explaining that he believes that honest work is the reason behind where he is now, he added: “We are honest, anyone who comes here will tell you, you are always having a laugh.

"You're gonna see a bunch of honest people just trying to make a living and good food and it seems to be working.”

The upstairs floor of the new Clipper Quay Street Food Market.

Being a Derry man is also part of the recipe for success, Caolán said: “We are Derry heads through and through. We serve Derry heads. This city made me who I am. If it wasn't for the people of Derry, I wouldn't be where I am. The people of Derry stand behind you.

“That's why in return I support locals where I can and give local businesses my hard earned money.”

Caolán talked passionately about his belief in serving good food. It might sound obvious but his work and the end product takes time and money. Building a satisfied customer base isn’t easy. He said: “I don't want someone working all week getting Saturday night takeaway and just frozen food thrown in their face and sent on their way. I want them to come knowing I appreciate their support and I appreciate your custom and I hope you appreciate the hard work I put into your dish.”

Finally Caolán shared his feelings on the support the people of Derry have given him and his team over the years, describing it as “absolutely mind boggling”.