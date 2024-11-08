Watch: Powerful rally held in Derry as the community comes together to target violence against women and girls
There was a large turnout at a rally on Friday evening as people came together to take a stand following a number of assaults on women in Derry.
The ‘Rally For Women’s Safety’ garnered support from across Derry and beyond.
Those who attended called for an ‘end to violence against women and girls’ and proclaimed that ‘we deserve to life in safety’.
The protest had been called in the wake of several reported sexual assaults in the city, including two knifepoint attacks on November 1 and November 2.