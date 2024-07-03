WATCH: Russell Crowe and Ryan Tubridy meet with delighted local fans in Muff

By Laura Glenn
Published 3rd Jul 2024, 10:36 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2024, 10:37 BST
Film star Russell Crowe and presenter Ryan Tubridy took time to meet with delighted local fans as they attended the launch of the ‘Brand Home’ of The Muff Liquor Company on Tuesday.

Scores of people gathered to watch the celebrations unfold and both Crowe and Tubridy spent time speaking to and taking pictures with fans.

Singer Ronan Keating was also in attendance. All three are investors in the company, which was founded by Inishowen woman Laura Bonner and is now known nationally and internationally.

You can read a previous interview with Laura here.

Related topics:Inishowen

