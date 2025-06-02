Sinn Féin Councillor Ruairí McHugh was this evening confirmed as the new Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, with the DUP’s Niree McMorris installed as the new Deputy Mayor for the year ahead.

Castlederg native Councillor McHugh described it as “a real honour and privilege to be selected as Sinn Féin’s nominee” for the role of First Citizen of the city and district after receiving the chain of office from outgoing Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr.

​The new Mayor said he was “very much look forward to taking up the role at what is an exciting time for the council as we take forward a huge capital spending project, including state of the art sports and leisure facilities at Riversdale and Templemore which have been long awaited”.

“I also,” he added, “very much look forward to taking forward the massive opportunities that now exist through the City and Growth Deal funding which represents a historic investment in the north west.

The new Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Ruairi McHugh pictured at his desk in the Guildhall, Derry on Monday afternoon. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography)

“This investment has the potential to be game-changing for the entire region and can be transformative in terms of regeneration, creating good jobs and unleashing our full economic potential.”

Mayor McHugh vowed that he would “work towards those objectives” and towards “delivering first class council services”.

The Mayor took the opportunity to reflect on global events, specifically addressing the ongoing conflict in Palestine. He said he was extremely proud of the Council’s consistent stance for peace and justice, adding: "There is a duty on political leaders to speak out against injustice and what we are witnessing in Palestine is a genocide. It cannot be allowed to continue. It must stop. There must be a ceasefire now and an end to the unjustifiable slaughter of a defenceless civilian population."

"I am determined to work closely with everyone”, he said, while paying tribute to outgoing Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr and thanking her “for all her hard work over the last year as Mayor,” and congratulating both Colr. Seenoi Barr and outgoing Deputy Mayor, Alderman Darren Guy for their “fantastic year”.

The new Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Ruairi McHugh and Niree McMorris pictured at the Guildhall on Monday afternoon. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

​County Tyrone man Ruairí is the son of the late Councillor Charlie McHugh, who was the first Sinn Féin representative ever elected to the old Strabane Council.

The new Mayor is also the nephew of West Tyrone MLA Maolíosa McHugh, who was himself Mayor of Derry & Strabane back in 2017.

Ruairí McHugh is a former pupil of St. Patrick’s P.S. Castlederg, Christian Brothers Grammar School in Omagh, North West Regional College in Derry, and Ulster University Jordanstown, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Politics.

The 46-year-old Tyrone man is also a member of his local GAA club, Castlederg St. Eugene’s.

He was co-opted to Council in 2008 and elected in 2011, 2014 and 2019 and 2024.

Colr. McHugh was nominated as Mayor by his party colleague, Colr. Christopher Jackson, who described him as a “first class representative” who has put his heart and soul into countless projects.

"I have no doubt that he will be a champion for the key projects we need to see delivered across this city and district,” Colr. Jackson said.

Mayor McHugh has chosen PIPS Suicide Prevention in Derry and The Castlederg Patient Comfort and Terminally Ill Fund as the Mayoral charities for the year ahead. “They both carry out invaluable work across this Council area,” Mayor McHugh said.

Serving alongside Ruairí McHugh as Deputy Mayor for the coming year is DUP Alderman Niree McMorris, who takes over the role from outgoing Deputy Mayor, UUP Alderman Darren Guy.

Waterside native Alderman McMorris began her political career after an earlier appointment to a local community board. She has also founded a women's group.

On becoming Deputy Mayor, Alderman McMorris said ahead of Derry City & Strabane District Council’s Annual General Meeting: "I think it is an honour and a privilege to serve as deputy mayor; it's a real honour.

“I hope to achieve some level of inclusivity, as it is a role that caters to everybody. I want to serve to the best of my ability and be inclusive and welcoming to everybody."

Speaking directly to the people of the Derry City and Strabane council area, McMorris stated: “If there is anything I can do, contact me, I will serve everyone well and with equity.”

As she prepared to pass the chain of office to the new Mayor, outgoing First Citizen Lilian Seenoi Barr said she was leaving office with her “head held high", confident that "together, we’ve shown what’s possible when leadership is rooted in community, courage, and compassion."