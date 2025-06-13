WATCH: Sister Clare Crockett wins the Ambassador of Year award at Derry Journal People Awards
On behalf of Sister Clare Crockett, Shauna Gill and Megan Nicell accepted the Ambassador Award.
Sister Clare entered the Servant Sisters of the Home of the Mother on August 11, 2001, at the age of 18. She took her first vows on February 18, 2006, taking the religious name of Sr. Clare Maria of the Trinity and the Heart of Mary. She took her perpetual vows on September 8, 2010.
Sister Clare served in Servant Sisters’ communities in Belmonte, Cuenca (Spain), Jacksonville, Florida (USA), Valencia (Spain), Guayaquil (Ecuador), and Playa Prieta, Manabí (Ecuador).
On April 16, 2016 at the age of 33, the collapse of the house where she lived in Equador ‘brought her to the long-awaited final encounter with the Lord.’
