Watch our review of the brand new entry to the Alien Franchise.

Alien Romulus released in theatres on August 16.

“Space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life-form in the universe while scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station."

In this episode Jack reviews the latest Alien movie, overall having much praise for the film but also pointing out some issues he had with the movie.

Check back next week as we discuss the entire Alien franchise.