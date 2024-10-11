Watch: The amazing birthday celebration for 100 year old Alfreda Astbury in Derry

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Surrounded by family and friends, Alfreda Astbury celebrated her 100th birthday on Thursday, October 10, in Edenballymore Lodge Care Home.

Originally from County Tyrone, Alfreda Astbury was described by her granddaughter, Catherine Astbury as someone with a great sense of humour who is always up for a laugh.

When Alfreda was 18, she joined the army during World War II, stationed in Inverness, Scotland. Her son Colin Astbury said: “The story goes that she stole or borrowed her older sister's birth certificate to sign up. She spent time in the army and then came back, settled back into Messines Park.”

Alfreda then worked at Curtis Opticians on Carlisle Road as a receptionist. During this time, she married her husband, Robert, and the two had four children: Colin, Robert, Linda and June.

Centenarian Alfreda Astbury pictured with members of her family and (standing) the Reverend David Brownlow, Ian Crowe, the Kings Lord-Lieutenant for the County Borough of Londonderry and the Very Reverend David McNie during birthday celebrations at Ebenballymore Lodge Care Home. Photo: George Sweeney

They later settled in Greenhaw Avenue in the greater Shantallow area, where they raised their four children before moving again to Strathfoyle.

Alfreda was among the many women who worked in the well-known Peter England shirt factory and she also worked in the Superfare.

Her son, Colin shared his feelings about the large turnout for his mother's birthday. “It's amazing,” he said. “I did not expect so many people here, to be quite honest. It's great to see the turnout and congratulations from the King and Queen, and also the President.”

Colin said that his mother has been doing OK despite her long years. “She has good days and bad days. There are days when I come up, and she sleeps. Other days she is alert and talkative. What can we expect? She is 100!" said Colin.

Centenarian Alfreda Astbury surrounded by family, friends and guests during birthday celebrations at Ebenballymore Lodge Care Home. Photo: George Sweeney

Alfreda’s granddaughter, Catherine Astbury, shared some memories of her grandmother. She said: "She used to look after me and my sister after school. I spent a lot of my time visiting her on Sundays. We used to chat, have tea and put the world to rights.

“She has a great sense of humour. You wouldn't think that underneath all the prim and properness due to the generation she grew up in, there was a great sense of humour and always a laugh, and so generous with her time.”

Speaking on seeing all her family come together, Catherine said: “It's so emotional and lovely. I think it speaks volumes about the type of woman she is. I'm delighted to see everyone, I know she is as well.”

The family had a party to celebrate Alfreda’s birthday, with tea, coffee, soft drinks, snacks and beer. They also had entertainment.

The Very Reverend David McNie and the Reverend David Brownlow present centenarian Alfreda Astbury with a letter of congratulations from President Michael D, Higgins, during birthday celebrations at Ebenballymore Lodge Care Home. Photo: George Sweeney

To celebrate her 100th, Alfreda Astbury was sent a letter from the President of Ireland, Michael D. Higgins, and she was also presented with a card from the King and Queen of England by Ian Crowe, the King’s ‘Lord-Lieutenant for the County Borough of Londonderry’.

Another card was presented by The Reverend David Brownlow and the Very Reverend David McNie, with a birthday card from the Moderator of The Presbyterian Church in Ireland.

The room was crowded, with family and friends celebrating Alfreda Astbury’s birthday.

From all at the Journal, a very happy birthday to Alfreda Astbury.