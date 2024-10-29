Watch: The First night of Derry Halloween 2024

By Jack Tibbetts
Published 29th Oct 2024, 10:12 BST
The city has transformed into a mystical playground filled with illumination, aerial performance, pyrotechnics and music, bringing magic and mischief to the streets, for Europe’s largest Halloween festival.

Photos by Jack Tibbetts and George Sweeney

Revellers, performers and early contenders for the best Halloween costume converged on Derry’s city centre on Monday evening for the opening of the 2024 Halloween festivities.

1. Skeleton Juggler

Revellers, performers and early contenders for the best Halloween costume converged on Derry’s city centre on Monday evening for the opening of the 2024 Halloween festivities. Photo: Jack Tibbetts

Photo Sales
Revellers, performers and early contenders for the best Halloween costume converged on Derry’s city centre on Monday evening for the opening of the 2024 Halloween festivities. Photo: George Sweeney

2. Revellers, performers and early contenders for the best Halloween costume converged on Derry’s city centre on Monday evening for the opening of the 2024 Halloween festivities. Photo: George Sweeney

Revellers, performers and early contenders for the best Halloween costume converged on Derry’s city centre on Monday evening for the opening of the 2024 Halloween festivities. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Revellers, performers and early contenders for the best Halloween costume converged on Derry’s city centre on Monday evening for the opening of the 2024 Halloween festivities. Photo: George Sweeney

3. Revellers, performers and early contenders for the best Halloween costume converged on Derry’s city centre on Monday evening for the opening of the 2024 Halloween festivities. Photo: George Sweeney

Revellers, performers and early contenders for the best Halloween costume converged on Derry’s city centre on Monday evening for the opening of the 2024 Halloween festivities. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Revellers, performers and early contenders for the best Halloween costume converged on Derry’s city centre on Monday evening for the opening of the 2024 Halloween festivities. Photo: George Sweeney

4. Revellers, performers and early contenders for the best Halloween costume converged on Derry’s city centre on Monday evening for the opening of the 2024 Halloween festivities. Photo: George Sweeney

Revellers, performers and early contenders for the best Halloween costume converged on Derry’s city centre on Monday evening for the opening of the 2024 Halloween festivities. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:DerryEurope
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice