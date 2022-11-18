Watch the hilarious moment someone 'buys' the Derry City FAI Cup
A popular shop in Derry had people in stitches online as Derry City football player Ciaran Coll was videoed ‘selling’ the team’s FAI Cup.
By Daire Ní Chanáin
4 minutes ago
Ferry Clever posted the video captioned ‘Some woman in looking for a Cup today, which showed ‘customer’ Kerry Pyne walk into the shop and asking owner Chris Ferry if they have any cups. Chris shourts ‘Ciaran, any cups there?’ before Derry player Chris Coll pops up with the clubs FAI Cup, which they won on Sunday past.