Watch as 36 bands and 4000 Orange Order Lodge members take part in the Orange Order’s flagship Twelfth.

In Derry, the main parade in the city started at 11.30am with bands leaving from various assembly points including Glendermott Road, Carlin Terrace, Bond Street, Artillery Street and Pump Street.

Beginning in the 18th century, the parade celebrates the victory of protestant king William of Orange over Catholic King James II at the Battle of the Boyne. On the Twelfth, large parades are organised by the Orange Order.