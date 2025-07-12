WATCH: The July Twelfth parade in Derry 2025

Watch hundreds of Orangemen take part in the July 12 demonstration in Derry.

The City of Londonderry Grand Orange Lodge paraded from Bond Street to the city centre at 8:30am on Saturday morning before returning to May Street by 10:00am. Four hundred members of the lodge participated.

Beginning in the 18th century, the parade celebrates the victory of Protestant King William of Orange over Catholic King James II at the Battle of the Boyne. On the Twelfth, large parades are organised by the Orange Order.