WATCH: The Muff Liquor Company CEO and founder Laura Bonner speaks of her pride and inspiration
It was a huge day for The Muff Liquor Company CEO and founder Laura Bonner on Tuesday as the ‘Brand Home’ was launched in Muff.
Laura has previously spoken of how she has long dreamed of opening the establishment in Muff and she told the Journal how it was a ‘proud day’.
She also spoke about her grandfather, who inspired her to set up the company and what he would have thought of the event.
You can watch Laura’s interview in the video.
