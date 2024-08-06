Watch the walls come alive during the Maiden City Festival with historic Siege of Derry characters

Celebrating its 26th year, the festival seeks to bring to the fore all the history, culture and tradition associated with the Siege of Derry in 1688-89.

Daytime visitors to the walls will meet characters from the siege story such as Governor Walker, Lundy and Colonel Adam Murray as well as few more ghoulish characters such as ‘the Gravedigger’ and ‘the Grocer’s Wife’ and her odd bill of fare.

A retelling of the ‘Story of The Siege’ takes place at 12noon, 2pm and 4pm daily in St. Columbs Cathedral and Grand Parade will be alive to ‘The Skirl of the Pipes’ Highland dance and bagpiping display from 11am daily.

1 . The Grave Digger The Grave Digger during the siege, who claims to be the busiest man in Derry. Photo: Jack Tibbetts Photo Sales

2 . Colonel Adam Murray Colonel Adam Murray was a soldier part of the Williamite army, known as one of the most active officers in the Siege of Derry. Photo: Jack Tibbetts Photo Sales

3 . Reverend James McGregor As a youth it is said that James McGregor fired a cannon to announce the relief of approaching vessels. Photo: Jack Tibbetts Photo Sales