Watch: Tom Jones turns for 20 year old Derry singer Jack McGee on The Voice
Jack, who is 20 years old, auditioned for the hit ITV singing competition show, ‘The Voice’ back in February 27, and his performance aired on October 27.
During the episode, lifeguard Jack performed a cover of the popular Coldplay song, ‘Yellow.’
At the end of the performance, Tom Jones pushed his red button, becoming Jack’s mentor, and taking him to the next stage of the show.
Jack recently posted on social media: “27/02/24 a day I’ll never forget. My Granda Mal always told us whatever role we do or take in this lifetime just go ‘make it happen’ so Mal this ones for you…Let’s make it happen.”
Speaking about Jack’s success, his secondary school St. Patrick’s & St Brigid’s in Claudy posted: “We are so proud of our former pupil, Jack McGee. He was a hard working pupil during his time at St. Patrick's & St. Brigid's College and we knew he was destined for bigger and better things!”
"Jack had an infectious enthusiasm and was popular with both his peers and staff members. We wish him the very best as progresses on 'The Voice' and in the years to come. Good luck, Jack!”
Leo Murphy, Chief Executive and Principal of North West Regional College in Derry said: “On behalf of the college I would like to offer my congratulations to Jack on a brilliant performance on The Voice on Saturday night.
"Jack previously studied Travel & Tourism at NWRC’s Strand Road campus and nothing gives us greater pleasure as educators than to see a young person chase their dreams. We look forward to seeing what Jack does next.”
