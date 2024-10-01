Watch: Tom Jones turns for 20 year old Derry singer Jack McGee on The Voice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Derry singer Jack McGee is set to progress to the next stage of ‘The Voice’ with legendary singer Tom Jones as his coach.

Jack, who is 20 years old, auditioned for the hit ITV singing competition show, ‘The Voice’ back in February 27, and his performance aired on October 27.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the episode, lifeguard Jack performed a cover of the popular Coldplay song, ‘Yellow.’

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the end of the performance, Tom Jones pushed his red button, becoming Jack’s mentor, and taking him to the next stage of the show.

From Lifted Entertainment The Voice UK: Ep5, SR8 on ITV1 and ITVX Pictured: JACK MCGEE. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms

Jack recently posted on social media: “27/02/24 a day I’ll never forget. My Granda Mal always told us whatever role we do or take in this lifetime just go ‘make it happen’ so Mal this ones for you…Let’s make it happen.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about Jack’s success, his secondary school St. Patrick’s & St Brigid’s in Claudy posted: “We are so proud of our former pupil, Jack McGee. He was a hard working pupil during his time at St. Patrick's & St. Brigid's College and we knew he was destined for bigger and better things!”

"Jack had an infectious enthusiasm and was popular with both his peers and staff members. We wish him the very best as progresses on 'The Voice' and in the years to come. Good luck, Jack!”

Leo Murphy, Chief Executive and Principal of North West Regional College in Derry said: “On behalf of the college I would like to offer my congratulations to Jack on a brilliant performance on The Voice on Saturday night.

From Lifted Entertainment The Voice UK: Ep5, SR8 on ITV1 and ITVX Pictured: JACK MCGEE. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms

"Jack previously studied Travel & Tourism at NWRC’s Strand Road campus and nothing gives us greater pleasure as educators than to see a young person chase their dreams. We look forward to seeing what Jack does next.”

You can watch Jack McGee’s performance above.