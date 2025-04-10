Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In a collaboration between the Playhouse, Celtronic, and the Armagh Rhymers comes the Triumph of Music, which aims to turn the streets of Derry into a big rave next week.

The huge ‘Triumph of Music’ event is being staged in Derry to kick off the National Gallery’s 200th birthday celebrations, with giant wicker heads processing through the city, new music and performance by Celtronic, a take-over of the Guildhall Square and many other events which will remain under wraps until the day itself.

Creative producer Niamh Canning said the day will be "class craic," with more surprises planned for the day.

Speaking ahead of the event, Niamh said: “Basically, we are doing a procession across the town, celebrating music, celebrating all things Derry.

Dancers from the Playhouse with their wicker heads on for the Triumph of Music.

“The procession is a beautiful mashup of things, community, and music. We have done a lot of research into ancient times and how music brings communities together and what that looks like throughout time.

“We are working with the Armagh Rhymers and Celtronic, it's very exciting. We are exploring 90s rave and where that meets trad; it's been exciting melting those worlds together.”

The mammoth undertaking will see Turner Prize winning artist Jeremy Deller deliver a six-hour live installation in the Guildhall Square on Easter Saturday, 19 April starting at 12 noon.

“The music all melts together in more ways than you imagine. It's going to be brilliant," said Niamh.

The Armagh Rhymers practising for the Triumph of Music.

Clare Jennings, programme manager with Armagh Rhymers, said that the group is delighted to be part of the Triumph of Music, representing an ancient tradition of music in the procession.

“We are a group of rhymers or mummers, which is basically a musical and theatre tradition from ancient times,” said Niamh, describing the Armagh Rhymers.

“So groups of performers and musicians would go house to house. They would perform a play, music, or dance, they would be given a few pounds and move on to the next house.

“The Armagh Rhymers saw a way of using this tradition of performance back for communities who needed it the most.”

Clare said that they have found that modern and ancient music actually blend quite beautifully together. They expressed their hope that the streets of Derry will be packed for the event, emphasising that it is a wonderful, free opportunity to celebrate the significance of music to the people.

Dancers from the Playhouse, Maíre Morrison and Mark McLaughlin spoke ahead of the event.

Maíre said: “It's a big party, starting at the Playhouse and traveling through the town, in association with Celtronic. It's a real party vibe.”

Mark added: “Basically think of it as a big 90s rave, but all over the city, I'm just boogying and having the time of my life. Hopefully when people see us doing it they will want to join us, we will teach you the moves and you will have the best time.”

Encouraging the folk of Derry to come see and join in the show, Maíre said: “It's an absolute must see, this is never going to happen again.”

“This is for everyone, we are only doing it once, so if you miss it, you will be raging," said Mark.