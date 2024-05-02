Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Artists are flocking to the city from far and wide to take part in one of the biggest musical showcases in the country – including Odd Meter Fairy and the Jazzys who have just flown in from South Korea.

Earlier today Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Patricia Logue, and Council Jazz Festival Coordinator Andrea Campbell, met up with Junhyun Park, Mi-Kyeong Doherty Kim, Donghyun Kim, Jiwoong Choi and Bara Kim on the City Walls to find out more about some local music legends ahead of the Festival.

