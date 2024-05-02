WATCH: What to expect as City of Derry Jazz & Big Band Festival kicks off this evening

The stage is set and the sun is out for the City of Derry Jazz and Big Band Festival kicking off in earnest this evening with a packed programme of 450 live music events taking place across 72 local venues over the next few days.
By Brendan McDaid
Published 2nd May 2024, 16:33 BST
Updated 2nd May 2024, 16:33 BST
Artists are flocking to the city from far and wide to take part in one of the biggest musical showcases in the country – including Odd Meter Fairy and the Jazzys who have just flown in from South Korea.

Here’s a video of some of the highlights from last year’s festival to get you in the mood.

Earlier today Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Patricia Logue, and Council Jazz Festival Coordinator Andrea Campbell, met up with Junhyun Park, Mi-Kyeong Doherty Kim, Donghyun Kim, Jiwoong Choi and Bara Kim on the City Walls to find out more about some local music legends ahead of the Festival.

Jazz Festival Coordinator Andrea Campbell, met up with Junhyun Park, Mi-Kyeong Doherty Kim, Donghyun Kim, Jiwoong Choi and Bara Kim on the City Walls. Credit © Lorcan DohertyJazz Festival Coordinator Andrea Campbell, met up with Junhyun Park, Mi-Kyeong Doherty Kim, Donghyun Kim, Jiwoong Choi and Bara Kim on the City Walls. Credit © Lorcan Doherty
Jazz Festival Coordinator Andrea Campbell, met up with Junhyun Park, Mi-Kyeong Doherty Kim, Donghyun Kim, Jiwoong Choi and Bara Kim on the City Walls. Credit © Lorcan Doherty

You can see the Korean jazz sensations when they play Bennigans Bar, Sandinos and the Craft Village – find out more about all that’s happening over the weekend from Thursday May 2nd to Monday Mat 6th at cityofderryjazzfestival.com

