WATCH: 'Who is your favourite character in Derry Girls?' Tourists share their opinions

We visited the Derry Girls mural to ask visitors who their favourite character is, and which episode stood out for them.
1. Keelan from Glasgow
Keelan is from Glasgow, on a trip with his family. He was unsure of his favourite Derry Girls character and episode as he has only seen the first two episodes. He is hoping to watch more. His family stopped for a photo beside the mural outside Badger's Bar.Photo: Jack Tibbetts
2. Karen from Dublin
Karen from Dublin stopped to chat. She said her favourite character is ‘Ma Mary,’ the mum. “Quite funny, some good one-liners,” said Karen.Her favourite episode is season two, episode one, titled ‘Across the Barricade.' Karen would have liked to see more Derry Girls “even if they did a one-off TV movie, to see where they are now.”Photo: Jack Tibbetts
3. Jennifer from Newry
Jennifer from Newry shared some of her thoughts on Derry Girls. Jennifer didn’t hesitate to answer who her favourite character was, “grandpa Joe.” She finds the character to be “hilarious.”Sharing her favourite episode, Jennifer said: “the one where the new English teacher comes in, they are all just in love with her.” Jennifer said that she lives in England and that it is nice to see her own vernacular play out on the T.V.Photo: Jack Tibbetts
4. Becky from Liverpool
Becky from Liverpool took some time to share her opinions on the show. Her favourite character is Clare, “she's a bit out there, a bit different,” said Becky. Her favourite episode is ‘The Night Before’ featuring Liam Neeson. Becky believes the show ended really well, she said: “Sometimes, a series can go on for too long, I thought it was just enough to be honest.”Photo: Jack Tibbetts
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.