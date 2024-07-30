WATCH: 'Who is your favourite character in Derry Girls?' Tourists share their opinions

3 . Jennifer from Newry

Jennifer from Newry shared some of her thoughts on Derry Girls. Jennifer didn’t hesitate to answer who her favourite character was, “grandpa Joe.” She finds the character to be “hilarious.”Sharing her favourite episode, Jennifer said: “the one where the new English teacher comes in, they are all just in love with her.” Jennifer said that she lives in England and that it is nice to see her own vernacular play out on the T.V.Photo: Jack Tibbetts