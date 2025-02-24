Waterside Neighbourhood Partnership officially launch Out and About diversity project in Derry

By Staff Reporter
Published 24th Feb 2025, 15:43 BST
Updated 24th Feb 2025, 15:43 BST

Waterside Neighbourhood Partnership has officially launched Out and About, a diversity project aimed at recognising the existence of a variety of cultural or ethnic groups within local communities.

The project is supported by PEACEPLUS, a programme managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB), and it is funded under the theme of Celebrating Cultural Diversity through Derry City and Strabane District Council’s PEACEPLUS Local Co-Designed Action Plan.

An event to launch the project took place on Wednesday, February 19 at the Waterside Shared Village with the Deputy Mayor, Darren Guy in attendance.

The event included a DJ, Henna hand art, a collaborative drawing workshop from FUSE Arts, and food from Sandy’s African Food Hub.

Young Nyla Obinna gets some Henna tattoos at Wednesday night's 'Out and About' event at the Waterside Shared Village. : .Young Nyla Obinna gets some Henna tattoos at Wednesday night's 'Out and About' event at the Waterside Shared Village. : .
“We’re delighted that the PEACEPLUS Local Action Plan for Derry City and Strabane District Council was able to fund the Out and About project,” said Sue Divin, DC&SDC PEACE Manager.

“During our Co-design process, we listened clearly to what individuals and representatives from our local Black and Minority Ethnic communities were saying about their priorities relevant to PEACE.

"There was huge interest in a project which, instead of raising awareness about BAME culture and identity in our more traditional communities, turned that on its head and allowed minority ethnic communities to understand local British, Irish and Northern Irish culture, history, politics and places. In a nutshell, that’s what this project is all about.”

Alison Wallace, Strategy Manager for Waterside Neighbourhood Partnership, said: "We are delighted to be delivering such an important project which will bring together people from a diverse range of ethnic, cultural and religious backgrounds with a shared purpose of exploring our culture, history and heritage.”

