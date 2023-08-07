Waterside recount to take place in Derry on Wednesday
Following a Court hearing on Monday August 7, and with the agreement of all parties, a continuation of the Waterside DEA Election count for the Derry City and Strabane District Council area will take place in the Foyle Arena on Wednesday.
By The Newsroom
Published 7th Aug 2023, 17:13 BST- 1 min read
This is required due to the previously reported discrepancy in the original count in May.
The outcome of the process on Wednesday will be reported to the court which will further consider the matter during a hearing which is expected to take place later next week.