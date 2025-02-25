Waterside woman Therese Forester speaks of love of work at Childline Foyle and urges fellow citizens to volunteer

Therese Forester is calling for local people to consider volunteering with Childline Foyle and describes how doing just a few shifts every month can make a real difference.

Like many people, the twenty-six-year-old Waterside woman made some New Year Resolutions, including outdoor swimming and improving her Irish language skills, and is determined to stick to them.

She is now appealing to local people to consider making a resolution to help children and young people by volunteering with Childline Foyle.

She describes her own experiences as a volunteer and how it led to her job as a supervisor with the charity.

Therese graduated with a degree in Psychology from Northumbria University in 2021 and although she enjoyed living in England, decided to return to the North West for a while when her studies concluded.

After working in a local café, she was delighted to find out about the opportunities of volunteering at the local Childline base.

Therese said: “I absolutely loved studying Psychology and after the first term, I realised that I wanted to find a career where I could use my degree in a practical way to help other people.

"Sometimes, it can be difficult for graduates to get a job straight after university and that’s why I thought volunteering for Childline was a brilliant opportunity as it meant I could put my skills to good use and also build up some practical experience.

“The training I received from Childline was just brilliant. It was thought-provoking, enjoyable and one of the main things I learnt was how to listen - and really listen properly.

"I know it sounds obvious but it’s such a vital skill for the role. Once the training was completed, I couldn’t wait to get started.

"The atmosphere in the base is amazing and all the staff and other volunteers were lovely and so supportive to me and each other. I began by covering shifts on early evenings, late nights and weekends because that’s what suited me best.

"I have found Childline extremely flexible and accommodating and the only commitment, as a volunteer, is to be able to do 27 shifts every year which is roughly one every fortnight - I found this totally manageable.”

Therese continued: “As well as enjoying the actual volunteering, it was a great way to meet new people - I appreciated this a lot as I had been away from home for three years.

"Volunteers come from all sorts of backgrounds – there is absolutely no need to have prior experience and really, the only thing that’s needed is the desire to help children and young people.

"The training is very thorough and even when it’s been completed, there is always a staff member on hand when you’re doing a shift, so you are never on your own.”

While she was volunteering, Therese decided she wanted to continue with her studies and she went on to achieve a Master’s degree in Applied Psychology at the Coleraine Campus of Ulster University, and was glad to be able to combine a part-time degree with her work at Childline,

She was then surer than ever that she wanted to find a career where she could use these skills. When a job came up in Childline in 2022, Therese leapt at the opportunity and was delighted to be appointed as a Childline Counsellor.

Speaking about her role, she said: “This job is so rewarding and truly, no day or call is ever the same. Young people get in touch about so many different issues including sexual abuse, loneliness, bullying and family problems.

"For many children, it can be the first time they have felt able to discuss what is worrying them so it’s vital to understand the level of vulnerability they may be feeling and to acknowledge how hard it can be speak up.

"It’s a privilege to be able to listen, help and reassure. Sometimes children just want to talk and get things off their chest, which is fine, but if the child is in immediate danger we will refer the call to the police or other services. When the shift is over, there’s a de-brief and that gives us the chance to talk through any concerns we have.”

Therese’s career with Childline has progressed and in August 2023, she took on the role of Practitioner which means she is now also responsible for managing volunteers who are working on the evening shifts.

She concludes: “I am really enjoying the new role. Night time can be particularly tough for children who are worried as they often have fewer people to turn to and all sorts of things can worry them and keep them awake - that’s why Childline is open 24 hours a day, every day.

“So far, I have managed to stick to my own resolutions this year but I am appealing to anyone who would like to help children, to think about making a resolution to get in touch with us and find out more about the work of a Childline volunteer. I am so glad, that I did!

"When I started volunteering with Childline, I was so happy to be helping children but I never imagined that I would actually end up working for the charity - and in a job I love!”

Childline in Foyle is currently looking for volunteer counsellors for weekly shifts at its Exchange House base. If you have any questions about volunteering with Childline Foyle or would like to sign up to the next information session, contact Volunteer Coordinator, Amanda Doherty at [email protected] or on 028 2044 1733 / 028 2044 1734.