The project was a collaboration between three community groups, Oaks Fishing, Waterside Women’s Centre, and Health Hub in Pennyburn.

Local women from different backgrounds and communities had the opportunity to develop their interests and pick up new hobbies during the course which was designed to provide a supportive and inclusive environment for women to socialize and connect with each other. Educational workshops and training sessions, which taught new skills including angling, focused on cultural awareness, building relations, health and wellbeing.

Waterside Women’s Centre manager Michelle Nash said: “It was a pleasure for us to host this program with such a great group of women from across the city.

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council pictured after presenting the certificates at the Good Relations Women’s Well Being Programme presentation in the Waterside Women's Centre on Wednesday evening. The course was funded by the Housing Executive. Standing L- R- Cathy Malcolm, Course Facilitator, CM Consultany, Anne Marie Campbell, Health Hub, Emer McCallion, Cathy McLaughlin, Samantha Higgins, Amanda Boyd, Shirley McClean, and Norma Buchanan HE Team Leader. Seated at front, Eddie Breslin, Good Relations Officer, HE and Ena Gormley, Waterside Women’s Centre. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

“Providing a safe space for them to come together, break down barriers, helping to reduce isolation as well as making some great connections and long-lasting friendships.

“Thanks to all participants and to the Housing Executive for funding this project, we hope that the collaboration of the three community organisations will help lay the foundations for further projects in the future.”

Housing Executive Good Relations Officer Eddie Breslin said: “We are thrilled to support this eight-week initiative which has not only imparted valuable skills to women in the community but also had a positive effect on their health, forged new connections, and strengthened relationships in the city.

“We hope this experience will have a positive impact on their lives for years to come.”