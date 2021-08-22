‘We are blown away’ : Over 1,500 first vaccines administered so far during Big Jab Weekend in Derry, Omagh, Enniskillen

Foyle Arena in Derry will reopen this morning (Sunday) and any adult who has yet to receive the vaccine can just turn up for their first Pfizer injection.

In a statement last night the Western Trust confirmed it has administered 1,520 first doses at its three centres on Saturday.

“We are blown away by the response from the public and give huge thanks and praise to the amazing effort of our staff today,” the Trust posted.

Western Trust staff and people awaiting vaccination at a previous clinic at Foyle Arena earlier this year. Picture Martin McKeown. 28.01.21

“We go again at Foyle Arena from 9 am to 7pm and Lakeland Forum from 9am to 7pm.

“Priority will be given to first dose walk-ins over second dose walk-ins.

“Those seeking their second dose as a walk-in should delay until next week when we have plenty of slots available. However, if you are booked in to receive your second dose at our centres then please do attend for your appointment and you will be seen.”

Health Minister Robin Swann has encouraged anyone yet to receive their vaccine to go along today.

“The first day has been very encouraging. It has been great to see so many young people coming forward to get protected from COVID-19,” he said.

“To anyone still holding back, my message is simple – don’t be left behind. Please head to one of our mass vaccination clinics or mobile pop-up clinics today.

“Vaccination protects you and the people around you and it opens doors to normality.”

The Big Jab Weekend promotion on August 21 and 22 sees Northern Ireland’s mass vaccination centres once again offering walk-in first jabs for all adult age groups. That’s on top of ongoing vaccinations at walk-in pop-up clinics across Northern Ireland, and by appointment at participating community pharmacies.

The Big Jab Weekend will be the last chance for anyone aged 18 and over to get their first jab at a mass vaccination centre.

The full list of participating mass vaccination centres today (Sunday) are:

SSE Arena, 2 Queens Quay, Belfast BT3 9QQ, 8am - 6pm

Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast BT12 6BA, 8:30am - 7pm

Seven Towers Leisure Centre, Trostan Avenue, Ballymena BT43 7BL, 9am - 5pm

South Lake Leisure Centre, 1 Lake Road, Craigavon BT64 1AS, 8:30am - 5pm

The Foyle Arena, 2 Limavady Road, Derry BT47 6JY, 9am - 7pm

Lakeland Forum, Broadmeadow, Enniskillen BT74 7EF, 9am - 7pm

In addition, localised pop up clinics are also continuing. For more information, check out NI Direct www.nidirect.gov.uk/articles/get-covid-19-vaccination-northern-ireland and your local Health and Social Care Trust website.