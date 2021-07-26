‘We are in another COVID wave’, warns Derry Colr.

The SF Health spokesperson, Colr. Duffy said the rising number of new cases, the high percentage of tests coming back positive and the increasing numbers of notifications to self-isolate “shows we are into another COVD-19 wave.

“Following a question to the Minister of Health we have received confirmation that in June there were 843 close contact notifications using the app. I believe this number will rise even further for July,” Colr. Duffy said, adding that the Public Health Agency has also confirmed arising number of outbreaks and clusters primarily centred on workplaces, retail and bar settings. “There needs to be a vigorous effort to support business, staff, and members of the public to stay safe. This requires effective contact tracing, testing, isolating.”