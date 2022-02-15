We asked local people in Derry: ‘Who’s your hero?’

Legendary punk band the Stranglers released the hit song ‘No More Heroes’ in 1977. Guitarist Hugh Cornwell wrote the lyrics, and described the track by saying: “Don’t have heroes, be your own hero!” Today I asked the people of Derry who their hero is?

Jack Harkin said: "It would probably be my parents. They grew up during the Troubles and they’ve gained from it. They’ve treated us with care." DER2206GS – 090

Eddie Gallagher: "Michael Collins, because he fought for freedom and a lot of people’s rights. Young people should read about him. He stood up, and he said ‘If they kill me, who will take my place?’ He was a hero." DER2206GS – 091

Shane Hegarty is a media student currently studying at the North West Regional College. He said:"I would say Robin Williams. I respect him and all the work he has done. I was sad when he died. My favourite film of his is Jumanji." DER2206GS – 092

Bláighín Gillen: "There is a politician in England who talks a lot of sense. Her name is Sayeeda Warsi. She is a Baroness, and is technically a Conservative. She went against Boris Johnson, so that’s another point in her favour." DER2206GS – 093

