We asked local people in Derry: ‘Who’s your hero?’

Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal
Jack Harkin said: "It would probably be my parents. They grew up during the Troubles and they’ve gained from it. They’ve treated us with care."
Eddie Gallagher: "Michael Collins, because he fought for freedom and a lot of people's rights. Young people should read about him. He stood up, and he said 'If they kill me, who will take my place?' He was a hero."
Shane Hegarty is a media student currently studying at the North West Regional College. He said:"I would say Robin Williams. I respect him and all the work he has done. I was sad when he died. My favourite film of his is Jumanji."
Bláighín Gillen: "There is a politician in England who talks a lot of sense. Her name is Sayeeda Warsi. She is a Baroness, and is technically a Conservative. She went against Boris Johnson, so that's another point in her favour."