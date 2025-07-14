Photos by Rebecca McGeehan.
1. Anne Gallagher and Claire Quinn
Mother and daughter Anne Gallagher and Claire Quinn from Derry said they have no issue with bonfires. Claire said: “It’s everybody’s culture. I think as long as it is safe, that’s the main thing, and that it is done in a respectful way. Bonfires are done on both sides. Years ago, we used to go to them. It’s something we would have gone to as a family, as long as it’s safe and respectful.” Anne added: “In Northern Ireland as a whole there's too many people calling for Orange and Green, both sides have their bonfires, both sides have their cultures. If each person respects each other then there should be no problem.” Claire said she and her family were brought up to respect different cultures and that's how it should be going forward. Photo: Rebecca McGeehan
2. Darron and Kathy
Darron and Katy Mark from Ballykelly in Co. Derry think bonfires should be relegated to the past. “Come on, it's 2025, and we are still setting fire to pallets,” said Darron. “I think it is ridiculous.” “Why are they building them? What's the point, setting fire to stuff when you don’t know what's in them – tyres and everything like that? "From an environmental point of view, they should be banned. What's the environmental impact? Have a virtual bonfire. They should be relegated to the past.” "As a mother,” Kathy approached the subject saying, “I think it is really unsafe for children to be around these situations. I just don’t see the benefit of it all.” Darron concluded by saying he believes that bonfire season is ‘historically stupid’. Photo: Rebecca McGeehan
3. Sally Cassidy
Sally Cassidy from Derry said: “I don’t mind them as long as they don’t cause any problems. If people get enjoyment from it, then fair play to them.” Photo: Rebecca McGeehan
4. Peter Hardy
Peter Hardy, who is originally from Donegal but who now lives in Derry, said he thinks that bonfires on both sides of the community should be banned. Photo: Rebecca McGeehan
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.