Mother and daughter Anne Gallagher and Claire Quinn from Derry said they have no issue with bonfires. Claire said: “It’s everybody’s culture. I think as long as it is safe, that’s the main thing, and that it is done in a respectful way. Bonfires are done on both sides. Years ago, we used to go to them. It’s something we would have gone to as a family, as long as it’s safe and respectful.” Anne added: “In Northern Ireland as a whole there's too many people calling for Orange and Green, both sides have their bonfires, both sides have their cultures. If each person respects each other then there should be no problem.” Claire said she and her family were brought up to respect different cultures and that's how it should be going forward. Photo: Rebecca McGeehan