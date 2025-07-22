2 . Darren O'Neill

“It should have happened a couple of years ago,” said Darren O'Neill from Galliagh, on 16 year olds being given the right to vote. Previously, Darren was a youth worker. He said: “We had a lot of 16 year olds; their heads were screwed on. They were into politics and they were itching to vote.” After the impacts of Covid, Darren believes this should give more young people a voice. “It’s nearly time that we should be canvassing for a united Ireland,” said Darren. “Young people should definitely have the right to vote in that. Young people are a lot more clued in and a lot more mature now.” Photo: Rebecca McGeehan