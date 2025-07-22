The British Government announced last Thursday that 16 year olds will be given the right to vote in all elections into the future, with the change being described by the Government as a ‘seismic change to modernise UK democracy.’
Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner confirmed that the government plans to introduce an elections bill. This legislation aims to expand voting rights before the next Westminster election, which is scheduled for August 2029 at the latest.
People in Derry shared their thoughts.
1. Hugo Toner
Hugo Toner from Derry said: “Yeah, they’re not mature, but I know 80-year-olds like myself that are not mature. “I think 16-year-olds have earned their right to vote; they have been disenfranchised for long enough.” Photo: Rebecca McGeehan
2. Darren O'Neill
“It should have happened a couple of years ago,” said Darren O'Neill from Galliagh, on 16 year olds being given the right to vote. Previously, Darren was a youth worker. He said: “We had a lot of 16 year olds; their heads were screwed on. They were into politics and they were itching to vote.” After the impacts of Covid, Darren believes this should give more young people a voice. “It’s nearly time that we should be canvassing for a united Ireland,” said Darren. “Young people should definitely have the right to vote in that. Young people are a lot more clued in and a lot more mature now.” Photo: Rebecca McGeehan
3. Martina, Yvonne, Jean
From left to right: Martina, Yvonne, Jean. Martina, Yvonne, and Jean, who are friends, expressed differing views on the matter. Yvonne and Jean think that 16 is too young to vote, and that they might not be mature enough yet. “Times are changing, things are moving on. They have a right to vote at 16,” Martina said. Martina said she believes young people are now mature enough and have an understanding of modern politics. Photo: Rebeeca McGeehan
4. Kate Peoples and Lottie Griffin
Derry resident Kate Peoples and her friend Lottie Griffin, who comes from Devon, are both of the opinion that 16 year olds should be entitled to vote in elections. Kate posed the question: "If you're old enough to drive and make your own decisions, why shouldn't you be able to vote?" Photo: Rebecca McGeehan
