'We deserve lasting peace' - Peace through play demands to be submitted at Stormont ahead of GFA 25th anniversary

A total of 100 young project researchers from respective schools and community groups across Northern Ireland will hand deliver a letter to Stormont, to demand designated sports days to celebrate peace.

In a project named Football Makes Our Shared History (FMOSH), the Children's Football Alliance (CFA) have written a letter explaining that play is ‘undoubtedly the best way to celebrate peace.’

The CFA have brought together the Irish Football Association, Gaelic Athletic Association, Ulster Rugby, Ulster Hockey, Peace Players and many more children’s sports bodies. Founded in 2008, their goal is to promote their shared heritage.

Oakgrove Integrated College FMOSH Peace Pitch twinning event (20230210).

In their joint letter, they have called for the anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement (April 10) and the UN’s Peace Day (September 21) to be designated for play between schools.

The group were granted £67,000 by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, and have been involved in the development of several ‘peace pitches’.

Peace pitches have also been created by twinning designated areas of play with Flanders Peace Field in Belgium, site of the First World War Christmas Truces in 1914.

Foyle Down Syndrome Trust Football Makes Our Shared History (FMOSH) Peace Pitch twinning event.

There are currently 16 peace pitches in Northern Ireland and many more across the world.

FMOSH’s Ambassadors for Peace have unanimously decided to hand deliver a letter to all parties at Stormont on Monday, April 3.

The letter asks MLAs to ensure that all sports authorities come together to promote and celebrate peace through play in all schools on every anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement on April 10 and the United Nations’ International Day of Peace, September 21.

Signed on behalf of all the children of Northern Ireland, the letter reads: “We demand to celebrate peace through play and ask all parents, teachers, sports coaches and our governments, to endorse the power of play. We deserve lasting peace.”