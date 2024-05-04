Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A verified total of 1,888 people lined Shipquay Street and hundreds more spectated in Saturday’s record attempt in the Maiden City which breaks the current record of 1,809 people set in Salthill Promenade in Galway in 2019.

The event was hosted by Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Patricia Logue, to raise funds for her chosen charities for her year in office - the Foyle Hospice and the Ryan McBride Foundation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I’m overwhelmed with joy and pride that Derry has set a new world record for the most people taking part in Rock the Boat,” said Mayor Logue.

Derry has a new World Record.

“From the bottom of my heart thank you to each and every one of the 1,888 people who took part on Shipquay Street and the hundreds more who spectated.

“You have raised thousands of pounds for my charities the Foyle Hospice and The Ryan McBride Foundation and created an unbelievable spectacle that I will never forget.

“Thanks in particular to Event Coordinator Noel McMonagle and the inimitable Mickey Doherty who helped create an electric atmosphere in the city centre.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event now sees Derry enter the Guinness World Record Books once more. The city has in past claimed other World Records including the 10,0001 Santas and Most Astronauts in one place. Other brilliant world record attempts included the Brides on te Bridge and the the Christmas Jumpers on the Walls.